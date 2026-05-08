'India Is Lucky To Have Him As Leader': US President Donald Trump Congratulates PM Modi On BJP's Victory In West Bengal | (Photo Courtesy: ANI)

New Delhi: In a major diplomatic gesture, US President Donald Trump has extended his congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) landmark electoral triumph in West Bengal. Describing the outcome as a "historic" and "decisive" result, the US President remarked that India is "lucky to have him as its leader."

This high-level praise from the White House follows a seismic shift in Indian politics, as the BJP secured control of West Bengal for the first time. The victory effectively ended the 15-year tenure of Mamata Banerjee, fundamentally altering the political landscape of eastern India and reflecting a significant strengthening of the rapport between the two leaders.

The US President's renewed vote of confidence was underscored by White House spokesman Kush Desai and subsequently reinforced in a statement by the US Embassy in India.

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In a post shared on X, the embassy quoted Desai highlighting the President's admiration expressed during a recent conversation.

"Just last month on their phone call, President Trump expressed to Prime Minister Modi his admiration and how lucky India is to have him as its leader. The President congratulates Prime Minister Modi on this recent, historic, and decisive election victory," Desai stated.

The conquest of West Bengal represents a watershed moment for the BJP, as it takes the reins of a politically heavyweight state that was long considered a fortress of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

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By dislodging Banerjee from her 15-year hold on power, PM Modi has secured a significant political advantage, further consolidating his authority midway through his third term.

Historically, West Bengal had remained a challenging frontier for the BJP, even as the party's footprint expanded across the rest of the country.

However, with a population exceeding 10 crore, the state's electorate is larger than that of many sovereign nations, ensuring that this victory resonates far beyond a standard regional contest.

For PM Modi, this breakthrough is being hailed as one of the most defining chapters of his political career, marking the completion of the BJP's expansionist drive into the east.

The party had been steadily building momentum in the state over several election cycles, maintaining a consistent vote share of nearly 40 per cent before finally breaching the winning threshold in this latest encounter.

This shift in the mandate suggests a profound change in voter dynamics within the state.

While the TMC traditionally leaned on a formidable coalition of women, minority voters, and specific sections of the Hindu electorate, the BJP countered this by launching a direct challenge.

Through a strategic mix of welfare promises and a sharper political pitch, the party successfully consolidated support across diverse demographics.

The landslide in Bengal occurs against a backdrop of broader political fluctuations across India.

While the BJP successfully retained its hold on Assam and Puducherry, several other states witnessed regional and opposition forces making notable gains.

Nevertheless, the scale and symbolic weight of the Bengal verdict have eclipsed other results, signalling a fundamental realignment in the national political order.

In the wake of the defeat, Banerjee, who lost her own assembly seat to BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, has raised sharp questions regarding the electoral process and the conduct of the Election Commission.

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She has alleged various irregularities, insisting that the final tally does not represent a fair mandate.

Contrasting this view, the BJP has projected the result as a clear and decisive rejection of the Trinamool Congress.

The party maintains that the outcome is a direct reflection of widespread voter dissatisfaction concerning issues of governance and the prevailing law and order situation in the state.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)