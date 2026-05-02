Donald Trump Shares AI Image Of Himself, JD Vance, Rubio In Reflecting Pool With Washington Monument Backdrop

US President Donald Trump has once again grabbed attention online after sharing an AI-generated image on his social media platform, offering a surreal, almost satirical glimpse of himself and close allies unwinding in one of Washington DC’s most iconic locations.

A Surreal Scene In The Heart Of Washington

The image, posted on Truth Social, shows Trump lounging on a golden throne-shaped floatie in the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, giving a confident thumbs-up.

Behind the group, the towering Washington Monument stands tall, almost like a silent observer to the unusual poolside gathering.

Familiar Faces Join The Frame

The AI-generated visual features a mix of political and celebrity figures positioned casually in the water.

Among them is US Vice President JD Vance, appearing relaxed and cheerful, alongside Senator Marco Rubio, who is seen smiling in the laid-back setting.

Adding a Hollywood touch, actor Sylvester Stallone also appears in the frame, bringing an unexpected cinematic flair to the already unusual composition.

While it remains unclear whether the post was meant as humour, political messaging, or pure spectacle, it reflects Trump’s continued use of unconventional digital content to engage his audience.

Set against the iconic Washington backdrop, the image blurs the line between authority and absurdity leaving viewers divided over its intent.