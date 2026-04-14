When AI Turns Delusion Into Spectacle: Donald Trump's Messiah Image Sparks Global Backlash And Questions Of Fitness For Office

US President Donald Trump | X

Idiocy has no natural limits; when amplified by technology, it risks becoming a spectacle. The recent episode involving Donald Trump demonstrates how artificial intelligence can turn personal delusion into global theatre. In an AI-generated image, the president portrayed himself as Jesus healing a patient—an act that might have been dismissed as parody had it not been defended with startling earnestness. Trump claimed he believed the image depicted him as a doctor curing the sick, as though the distinction between a messiah and a medic were merely semantic. The episode might have remained a curious footnote but for its context. Trump’s depiction came amid escalating tensions with Pope Leo XIV, the first American-born pontiff whose recent statements have been sharply critical of the US-led war in Iran. Without naming Trump directly, the Pope condemned the worship of mortals and money, warned against arrogance, and denounced the “absurd and inhuman violence” destabilising the Middle East.

The message was unmistakable, and Trump, evidently recognising himself in the critique, responded with characteristic restraint—by attacking the Pope as “weak” and “too liberal”, and by briefly recasting himself as Christ. There is an irony here that borders on the theological. Trump, who once took credit for the Pope’s very elevation—as though papal conclaves were subsidiaries of the White House—now finds himself at odds with the moral authority he claims to have helped install. His supporters, including figures like evangelist Billy Graham’s son Franklin Graham, who went to the White House to pray for his Epic Fury, have long nurtured the narrative of Trump as divinely ordained, a protector chosen by God for historic purposes. In such an echo chamber, the leap from a political leader to a messianic figure may not seem so large.

Yet, the backlash was swift and global. Even former admirers, such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, found the episode difficult to defend. Millions on social media reacted with disbelief, ridicule, or alarm. Confronted with this chorus, Trump withdrew the image, though not without insisting on his original interpretation. It was less an apology than a retreat under fire. What does this episode reveal? At one level, it underscores the dangers of AI as a tool that can blur reality and fantasy with unprecedented ease. At another, more troubling level, it exposes a temperament ill-suited to democratic leadership. A president who cannot distinguish between criticism and blasphemy, who responds to moral admonition with personal vilification, and who toys with messianic imagery in earnest and invites questions about judgement and fitness for office. The presidency demands humility, not self-deification. When the occupant of the office begins to see himself not merely as indispensable but as divine—or, more charitably, as a miraculous physician misunderstood by lesser minds—the problem is no longer political; it is psychiatric.