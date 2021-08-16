India has a contingency plan ready for Afghanistan

New Delhi: The Indian government is carefully monitoring the fast-changing security situation in Afghanistan and is ready with a contingency plan.

Sunday news from Kabul shattered the confidence of Afghan nationals inside and outside Afghanistan after it was reported that the Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani had fled the country after resigning. His resignation came as Taliban forces reportedly captured the outskirts of Kabul.

Sources refused to give any specific comments on the status of the Indian mission in Kabul, “That we are not going to say anything about beyond the fact that we are monitoring the situation very closely. A lot of things are happening as we even speak. We are not going to get into Operations issues. You know how the situation on the ground is like there.’’

Asked about the safety of Indian mediapersons in Afghanistan, sources in the government said that they hope that they are pulling out now. “We are concerned.’’

In its security advisory issued on August 12, the Ministry of External Affairs had advised members of the Indian media to take additional security measures for their stay and movements inside Afghanistan including tying up of interviews and planned coverage before arrival in Afghanistan, as well as identifying well established security logistic firms who can make necessary security arrangements for stay and movement of the journalists.’’

The Indian government had issued advisories for Indian nationals in Afghanistan on June 29, July 24 and August 10 this year.

In an action packed tense day, Afghanistan's Ambassador to India, Farid Mamundzay who assumed charge in March this year, did nor forget to greet India on its 75th Independence Day. He tweeted, '' Wishing a very Happy Independence Day to all Indian friends! Freedom is the open window through which pours the sunlight of the human spirit and human dignity.”

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 01:55 AM IST