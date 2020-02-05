India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018: WHO

United Nations: India had an estimated 1.16 million new cancer cases in 2018, according to a report released by the World Health Organization, which also says that one in 10 Indians will develop cancer during their lifetime and one in 15 will die of the disease.

Ahead of the World Cancer Day, WHO released two reports: one aimed at setting the global agenda on the disease; the other focused on research and prevention.

The report tabulated the estimated cancer burden in India in 2018: there were about 1.16 million new cases, 784,800 deaths, and 2.26 million 5-year prevalent cases in a population of 1.35 billion.