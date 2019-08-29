India and Russia discuss boosting cooperation in energy, metal sectors

Moscow: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury P Trutnev here on Thursday and deliberated on enhancing cooperation in energy and metal sectors.

"Indian Minister of Steel and Petroleum & Natural Gas, @dpradhanbjp met Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Trutnev. The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation in the energy and metals sectors. @MEAIndia," the Indian Embassy in Russia tweeted. Pradhan termed his meeting with Trutnev as "engaging".

"Engaging discussions with Russian Deputy PM & Presidential Envoy to Far Eastern Federal Districts of Russia, HE Yury P Trutnev in Moscow. We discussed to expand the scope of co-operation between India & Far Eastern Russia , in the energy and steel sectors," he tweeted.

The Union Minister said that talks were held to boost cooperation in the sourcing of metallurgical coal and crude oil from Far Eastern Russia.

"Reiterated that Russia is a valued & important energy partner for India in its objective of transforming into gas-based economy. In our further discussions with HE Trutnev, we also talked about potential Indian investments in oil and gas and steel sectors in Far Eastern Russia," another tweet from Pradhan said.

Both sides also reviewed the progress in these sectors ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the fifth Eastern Economic Forum and the 20th Annual Bilateral Summit.

Pradhan arrived on a two-day visit to Moscow on Thursday. He is leading a business delegation from oil and gas as well as steel sectors. This is his first overseas' visit since he assumed office.

During the stay, Pradhan will meet his Russian counterpart Alexander Novak and will review cooperation in the energy sector. The discussions will focus on further strengthening bilateral energy cooperation, including in oil and gas, steel and coal sectors.

The two ministers will participate in an Energy Dialogue with Russian and Indian oil and gas and steel companies.