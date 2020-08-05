World

Updated on

In pictures: Chaos and destruction caused after massive explosion in Beirut

By FPJ Web Desk

Photo Credit: AFP

A massive explosion rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, reported Associated Press (AP).

Al Jazeera had reported that the force of the blast was massive and it caused panic in the streets and pieces of glass were seen everywhere. Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports stated that the explosion occurred in Beirut's port area containing warehouses.

Discliamer: Some of the pictures are disturbing and may upset the viewer.

This picture taken on August 4, 2020 shows fires burning at the port of Lebanons capital Beirut with its cranes in the aftermath of a massive explosion.
Photo Credit: AFP
A picture shows a destroyed silo at the scene of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.
Photo Credit: AFP
This picture taken on August 4, 2020 shows a general view of the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanons capital Beirut.
Photo Credit: AFP
The statue of the Lebanese Immigrant stands intact in front of damaged buildings at the entrance of Beiruts port following a powerful explosion in its vicinity in Lebanons capital on August 4, 2020.
Photo Credit: AFP
A Lebanese army soldier runs at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanons capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.
Photo Credit: AFP
A picture shows the scene of a huge explosion that rocked the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020.
Photo Credit: AFP

