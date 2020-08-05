In pictures: Chaos and destruction caused after massive explosion in Beirut

A massive explosion rocked Lebanese capital Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the city's port, damaging buildings across the capital and sending a giant mushroom cloud into the sky. More than 70 people were killed and 3,000 injured, with bodies buried in the rubble, reported Associated Press (AP).

Al Jazeera had reported that the force of the blast was massive and it caused panic in the streets and pieces of glass were seen everywhere. Though the cause of the blast is unknown, the initial reports stated that the explosion occurred in Beirut's port area containing warehouses.

Discliamer: Some of the pictures are disturbing and may upset the viewer.