In Pics: Republicans Wear Ear Bandages To Show Support For Trump After Assassination Bid

At the ongoing Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a unique fashion trend has emerged. Attendees — all hardcore Trump supporters — were seen wearing white ear bandages in solidarity with the former president Donald Trump.

Trump had first appeared at the convention on Monday with a white bandage on his right ear following an assassination attempt by a 20-year-old at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.

FULL VIDEO: Donald Trump appears in public for the first time since assassination attempt at a Trump Rally in Pennsylvania.



Donald Trump seen with a bandage on the right ear.



He looks EMOTIONAL - WALKOUT!#DonaldTrump #RNCConvention #RNC2024



pic.twitter.com/mlu7l1qGTS — DONALD TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT 2024 𝕏  (@altnavigation) July 16, 2024

The trend began with Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, who fashioned an ear covering out of white paper on his way to the convention. Inspired by Trump's appearance, Neglia's gesture quickly spread among other delegates, becoming a symbol of unity and support for Trump. By the following day, many delegates, particularly from the Arizona, were seen sporting similar bandages.

Joe Neglia from AZ is wearing a white patch over his ear in honor of Trump



‘I got the idea from Trump last night when he came in here during that rancorous applause,’ he told @MailOnline ‘I thought, what can I do to honor him? This is the least I can do.’



He hopes others join. pic.twitter.com/Ef6QtF1zg4 — Sarah Ewall-Wice (@EwallWice) July 17, 2024

Craig Berland, chair of the Maricopa County GOP, explained that Neglia's makeshift bandage was initially made from white paper due to the lack of gauze. Later, other delegates purchased gauze and tape to make more authentic-looking bandages. Berland estimated that at least half of Arizona’s delegation wore the bandages as a sign of solidarity.

Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, noted that the trend exemplified American ingenuity and the organic nature of support within the party. He described it as a surreal yet recognisable show of solidarity in a politically charged moment.

Texas delegate Jackson Carpenter joined the trend after learning that another delegate was distributing bandages at the event. While talking to the media, he stated the need for a symbol to stand against political violence in America.

A new trend is breaking out at the RNC: ear bandages à la Trump.



“The message is about the unacceptability of political violence in America”



—Jackson Carpenter, 32, Texas delegate pic.twitter.com/4qK0FL4x09 — The Free Press (@TheFP) July 18, 2024

Similarly, Washington State delegate Zachary Landsdowne switched from beige Band-Aids to white paper to align with the trend and gain more attention.

As per reports, the convention floor saw a range of homemade bandages, with some delegates opting for entire napkins while others used more refined materials.

Arizona delegate Liz Harris, as per media reports, recounted her late-night trip to Walgreens to buy gauze pads and surgical tape, proudly displaying her supplies at the convention.

Stacey just told reporters she is the female version. And, Joe reminded the reporters there are only two genders! pic.twitter.com/5nPw6KSs52 — Liz Harris, MBA (@LizHarrisMBA) July 17, 2024

A combination image shows Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump with a bandaged ear after he was injured in an assassination attempt, and supporters and attendees wearing bandages over their ears in tribute to Trump. pic.twitter.com/LChjWUsiDo — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) July 18, 2024

Trump supporters and convention attendees have been paying tribute to former President Trump, who appeared at the Republican National Convention with his large, white bandage on his right ear in his first appearance since Saturday's rally shooting.



Credits : Jabin Botsford/Getty… pic.twitter.com/HxRehs24oi — Brut America (@brutamerica) July 18, 2024

Despite some online critics labelling the trend as cultish, delegates like Harris and Berland dismissed such claims, stating the bandages as a gesture of solidarity. Harris even assisted fellow delegate Michael Schaffer in adopting the trend, further spreading the unconventional symbol of unity.

Though the Trump campaign has not yet commented anything on the widespread adoption of the ear bandage as a fashion style to visually show support at the convention for the former president, it cannot be denied that since the Saturday incident, Trump’s popularity among the Republicans has increased manyfold.