In Pics: Republicans Wear Ear Bandages To Show Support For Trump After Assassination Bid

At the ongoing Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, a unique fashion trend has emerged. Attendees — all hardcore Trump supporters — were seen wearing white ear bandages in solidarity with the former president Donald Trump.
Trump had first appeared at the convention on Monday with a white bandage on his right ear following an assassination attempt by a 20-year-old at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.
The trend began with Joe Neglia, a delegate from Arizona, who fashioned an ear covering out of white paper on his way to the convention. Inspired by Trump's appearance, Neglia's gesture quickly spread among other delegates, becoming a symbol of unity and support for Trump. By the following day, many delegates, particularly from the Arizona, were seen sporting similar bandages.
Craig Berland, chair of the Maricopa County GOP, explained that Neglia's makeshift bandage was initially made from white paper due to the lack of gauze. Later, other delegates purchased gauze and tape to make more authentic-looking bandages. Berland estimated that at least half of Arizona’s delegation wore the bandages as a sign of solidarity.
Liam Donovan, a Republican strategist, noted that the trend exemplified American ingenuity and the organic nature of support within the party. He described it as a surreal yet recognisable show of solidarity in a politically charged moment.
Texas delegate Jackson Carpenter joined the trend after learning that another delegate was distributing bandages at the event. While talking to the media, he stated the need for a symbol to stand against political violence in America.
Similarly, Washington State delegate Zachary Landsdowne switched from beige Band-Aids to white paper to align with the trend and gain more attention.
As per reports, the convention floor saw a range of homemade bandages, with some delegates opting for entire napkins while others used more refined materials.
Arizona delegate Liz Harris, as per media reports, recounted her late-night trip to Walgreens to buy gauze pads and surgical tape, proudly displaying her supplies at the convention.
Despite some online critics labelling the trend as cultish, delegates like Harris and Berland dismissed such claims, stating the bandages as a gesture of solidarity. Harris even assisted fellow delegate Michael Schaffer in adopting the trend, further spreading the unconventional symbol of unity.
Though the Trump campaign has not yet commented anything on the widespread adoption of the ear bandage as a fashion style to visually show support at the convention for the former president, it cannot be denied that since the Saturday incident, Trump’s popularity among the Republicans has increased manyfold.