In Colorado, squirrel tests positive for bubonic plague

A squirrel tested positive for bubonic plague in Colorado, prompting the US state to issue a health warning, the media reportedy. The squirrel infection was reported in the town of Morrison, Jefferson County, about 27 km southwest of the state capital Denver, after another case was earlier confirmed in the Broomfield county, reports Xinhua news agency.

Media reports on Monday said Colorado issued a health warning after the newly confirmed infection, citing an increased amount of reported plague activity in the state. According to local health officials, cats are in particular susceptible to the fatal bacterial disease spread by fleas living on wild rodents.

Humans can get infected through infected animals or bites by infected fleas.

Symptoms of bubonic plague include high fever, chills, headache and nausea, among others, occurring within a week after exposure.

Meanwhile, A teenager has died after contracting bubonic plague in Mongolia, according to the country’s health ministry.

Officials said a 15-year-old boy living in the Govi-Altai province in western Mongolia became unwell on Sunday and died on the way to hospital in the Tugrug district.