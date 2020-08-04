Imran Khan redraws political map of Pakistan, showing entire union territory of Jammu and Kashmir as its part

On the eve of the first anniversary of the revocation of the contentious Article 370 and Article 35A, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan unveiled a new political map which shows Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as an integral part of Pakistan.

Until now, Pakistan had refrained from describing even all areas of POK as a part of its territory. Officially, it treated Gilgil-Baltistan as its territory and had dubbed the rest ' as Azad Kashmir'.

The map describes J&K as illegally occupied by India – a disputed territory – the final status of which is to be decided in line with relevant UNSC resolutions.

"This is the most historic day in Pakistan's history," Khan said while addressing a news conference, after chairing the meeting of federal cabinet, which approved the new map on Tuesday.