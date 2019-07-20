Imran Khan to fly to US by Qatar Airways

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will fly to the US by Qatar Airways in a bid to save taxpayers' money, one of his close aides, Naeemul Haq, has said.

Haq made the announcement regarding Khan's three-day visit to the US from July 21 on Twitter. The Pakistani leader is scheduled to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House on July 22.

Khan has so far used PAK1 for his foreign visits. PAK1 is the official airplane used by Pakistan Prime Ministers. This will be the first time that he will travel on a commercial plane for an official visit.

Earlier, officials in Islamabad were believed to have informed the Pakistan Embassy in the US that Khan desired to stay at the Pakistan Ambassador's official residence instead of an expensive hotel during his visit to the US.