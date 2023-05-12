Imran Khan gets bail in incitement to violence case till May 23 |

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was granted bail on Friday by an anti-terrorism court in an incitement to violence case till May 23. The case was registered at the Ramna police station.

Two terrorism cases were filed against Imran Khan at Islamabad’s Ramna police station. One of them stated that Imran had led a mob to the Federal Judicial Complex (FJC) and the other case alleged the same regarding the Islamabad High Court, reported India Today.

Moreover, Imran was booked in two other terrorism cases by the counter-terrorism department’s police station and Golra police station for allegedly attacking police and causing unrest outside the court.

Khan reached court in high security

Khan reached the Islamabad court premises earlier today. In view of Khan's court hearing, the security near the court premises was ramped up to ensure no mishap takes place.

Khan reached court in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case, a day after the Supreme Court deemed his arrest "illegal" and responsible for fatal confrontations across the nation, ARY News reported.

Khan sought bail in the case

Imran Khan, chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is apparently seeking bail. Imran Khan's request will soon be heard by a two-person special division bench made up of Justices Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb and Saman Imtiaz.

In the capital, extraordinary security measures were put in place for Imran Khan's appearance before the high court. Outside the IHC, there are police and Frontier Corps (FC) personnel on duty.

Containers have been placed near police lines on the Srinagar Highway and a heavy contingent of police and Rangers officials has been deployed under the Faizabad Bridge, Srinagar Highway and Police Lines in Pakistan as Khan's supporters have gathered there, according to ARY News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has called on the cadre to gather near Islamabad HC. PTI has said that Imran would make a speech after his court appearance there.

About Imran Khan's arrest

Khan was arrested on Tuesday this week inside the premises of Islamabad High Court when he appeared before the court in two cases.

Ever since Khan's arrest, Pakistan has been witnessing a situation of unrest. Several protests have broken out across the country as PTI has urged its supporters to come out in support of Imran Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)