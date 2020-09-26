I’ll never forgive China for coronavirus: Trump

US President Donald Trump has vowed to end his country's reliance on China once and for all if voted to power, expressing disappointment that the post-coronavirus relationship with Beijing does not mean the "same" to him as he would not forget the virus that came from there.

Addressing an election rally on Friday at Newport Virginia, a battleground State for the November 3 presidential election, Trump said that the US economy was doing great, "then we got hit with this virus from China." "They should never have let it happen. We won't forget it. We closed up, we saved millions of lives. Now we've opened up, opening with records," he said.

The US is the worst-affected country from the virus. Over 200,000 Americans have lost their lives and devastated the country's economy, resulting in the loss of millions

of jobs.

Trump said that if voted to power, in the next four years, he will make America the manufacturing superpower of the world.

"We will end our reliance on China once and for all," he said.

"I had a very good relationship in China with President Xi (Jinping). But you know what? This pandemic has just.. we made a great trade deal, but it just doesn't mean the same to me. Does that make any sense? It doesn't mean the same to me. It doesn't mean the same to me," Trump said.