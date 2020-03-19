'If I get corona, I get corona': Stupid Spring Break revellers in Miami refuse to stop partying despite outbreak

There’s an apocryphal quote often attributed to Mahatma Gandhi which best sums up the idiocy that permeates in society, particularly Western civilisation, the so-called developed world.

When asked what he thought about the Western civilisation, Gandhi had reportedly said: “I think it’s an excellent idea.”

Nowhere does this idea presents itself more forcefully than the way some people have reacted to the coronavirus outbreak in the United States of America.

In Florida, thousands of Spring Break revellers have refused to put an end to their bacchanalia even as authorities urged social distancing.

Despite warning from experts, and Trump’s new recommendations, revellers in Miami refused to stop partying. The recommendations include no social gatherings with more than 10 people and not eating at restaurants and bars.

The Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has already asked all bars and nightclubs to be closed by 5 PM on March 18. However, he didn’t announce state-wide closure of beaches.

Beachgoers didn’t take the message seriously. A Spring Breaker from Ohio told Reuters: "If I get corona, I get corona. At the end of the day, I'm not gonna let it stop me from partying. We're just out here having a good time. Whatever happens, happens."