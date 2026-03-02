 IDF Says Senior Iranian Intelligence Officials ‘Eliminated’ In Operation Roaring Lion
IDF Says Senior Iranian Intelligence Officials ‘Eliminated’ In Operation Roaring Lion

The Israel Defense Forces claimed on X that senior Iranian intelligence officials were eliminated in the opening strike of Operation Roaring Lion, including key ministry leaders. Iran reports at least 555 deaths since joint US-Israeli airstrikes began, with damage to hospitals and civilian infrastructure. Claims about interim leader Alireza Arafi remain unverified.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Monday, March 02, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Monday claimed it had eliminated senior members of Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence during the opening phase of Operation ‘Roaring Lion,’ according to a post on X.

In its statement, the IDF said Sayed Yahya Hamidi, identified as Deputy Minister of Intelligence for “Israel Affairs,” and Jalal Pour Hossein, head of the Espionage Division, were targeted and killed in a precision strike guided by Israeli intelligence. The IDF further stated that additional senior officials were eliminated and that the Israeli Air Force struck the Ministry’s headquarters in Tehran.

The reported operation is part of the broader Israeli campaign codenamed Operation Roaring Lion, launched amid escalating hostilities in the region.

Meanwhile, unverified social media posts and some Israeli media reports have claimed that Iran’s interim Supreme Leader Alireza Arafi was killed in an airstrike hours after assuming office. However, Iranian state media and major international outlets have not confirmed the claim. Arafi took charge following the reported death of Ali Khamenei in earlier strikes on Tehran.

The Iranian Red Crescent Society said at least 555 people have been killed across Iran since joint US-Israeli airstrikes began on Saturday, with 131 cities reportedly coming under attack.

Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Beigi alleged that nine hospitals sustained severe damage, with several patients injured during Sunday’s bombardment, raising concerns about civilian infrastructure and healthcare facilities.

