e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:52 AM IST

'I will play till the last ball': Pakistan PM Imran Khan lashes out at opposition ahead of no-confidence vote

"My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," said Imran Khan confidently, as he vowed to foil the no-trust motion
FPJ Bureau
Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing | AP

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan arrives for the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics, on Feb. 4, 2022, in Beijing | AP

Advertisement

Islamabad (Pakistan): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not “resign under any circumstances” ahead of a no-confidence motion to be held on Friday.

While conversing with journalists, the prime minister said that despite the Opposition baring all their cards, the no-confidence motion against him would not be successful, reported Geo News.

"I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure," said Khan, without revealing further details.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session for the no-confidence motion on March 25 -- and in line with the National Assembly rules, the voting has to take place after three and within seven days, reported Geo News.

"My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," said Imran Khan confidently, as he vowed to foil the no-trust motion.

"No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he stressed.

He also reiterated that he had good relations with the military to date, reported Geo News.

ALSO READ

Will Imran Khan govt survive the no-trust motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly? Will Imran Khan govt survive the no-trust motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly?

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:52 AM IST