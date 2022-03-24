'I will play till the last ball': Pakistan PM Imran Khan lashes out at opposition ahead of no-confidence vote

Islamabad (Pakistan): Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that he will not “resign under any circumstances” ahead of a no-confidence motion to be held on Friday.

While conversing with journalists, the prime minister said that despite the Opposition baring all their cards, the no-confidence motion against him would not be successful, reported Geo News.

"I will not resign under any circumstance. I will play till the last ball and I will surprise them a day before as they are still under pressure," said Khan, without revealing further details.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has summoned the session for the no-confidence motion on March 25 -- and in line with the National Assembly rules, the voting has to take place after three and within seven days, reported Geo News.

"My trump card is that I have not laid any of my cards yet," said Imran Khan confidently, as he vowed to foil the no-trust motion.

"No one should be under the false impression that I will sit at home. I will not resign, and why should I? Should I resign due to the pressure from thieves?" he stressed.

He also reiterated that he had good relations with the military to date, reported Geo News.

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 08:52 AM IST