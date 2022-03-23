Will Imran Khan govt survive the no-trust motion in Pakistan’s National Assembly?

Three major allies of former cricket captain and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has decided to join the opposition. This comes ahead of the no-confidence vote.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P), Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) and Balochistan Awami Party (BAP), the three major coalition partners of the Imran Khan government, have decided to stand with the Opposition, Geo News reported citing sources.

It is being said that all three allies of the ruling government will (expectedly till March 25) announce to join the Opposition in their campaign to oust Imran Khan.

As it is Imran Khan's party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), is facing an internal revolt, with several members of the National Assembly (MNAs) deserting the PTI and joining the opposition ranks.

Earlier, around 24 lawmakers announced to vote in favour of the no-trust move and dissociated themselves from the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.

The Opposition parties in Pakistan had submitted the no-trust motion in the National Assembly secretariat on March 8. While the PTI government has exuded confidence to defeat the no-trust motion, the Opposition is sure that they will oust Khan. And with the three allies now threatening to join the opposition, Imran Khan government could be on the verge of collapse.

Khan has warned the opposition that he would be more dangerous for them if ousted from power. He has also called for a rally in the capital on March 27 to mobilise his support base or whatever is left of it.

Notably, in the 342-member National Assembly, the Imran Khan government requires at least 172 members to sail through the no-confidence vote.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 01:00 PM IST