'I was targetted but not pressurised to convert': Kaneria responds on Akhtar's Hinduphobia revelation in Pak cricket

He added, "(But) I never made an issue of it. I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan," he said while speaking to 'Samaa' channel. Kaneria said there were a few players who spoke behind his back but he got backing too.

"I am a proud Hindu and Pakistani. I would like to make it clear here don't try to portray our cricket fraternity in Pakistan in negative manner because there are a lot of people who have supported me and backed me regardless of my religion," he said.

Kaneria is serving a life ban for spot-fixing. He was asked about former batsman Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who converted to Islam.

"What Muhammad Yousuf did was his personal decision but I never felt the need to change my religion because I believe in it and no one forced me either to do it," he said.

Another Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Yousuf, who had made headlines for converting to Islam from Christianity on his own will also took to Twitter to share his bit.

He wrote, "I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad."

With inputs from IANS.