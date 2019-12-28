'I was targetted but not pressurised to convert': Kaneria responds on Akhtar's Hinduphobia revelation in Pak cricket

Karachi: A day after Shoaib Akhtar alleged that there were many who did not want Danish Kaneria to be part of the Pakistan team because of his Hindu faith, the banned Test leg-spinner stated on Friday that there were a "few players" who targeted him but he was never pressurised to change his religion.
Kaneria released a video on YouTube to clear the air around the issue and let people know what happens behind teh scenes in pakistan's Cricket team.
He said in the video, "Shoaib bhai has said what he must have heard or someone must have told him but I have represented Pakistan at the highest level and I feel proud of it. When I came into cricket I always wanted to represent Pakistan at the highest level and I did that."
He added, "(But) I never made an issue of it. I just ignored them because I wanted to focus on my cricket and bring victories for Pakistan," he said while speaking to 'Samaa' channel. Kaneria said there were a few players who spoke behind his back but he got backing too.
"I am a proud Hindu and Pakistani. I would like to make it clear here don't try to portray our cricket fraternity in Pakistan in negative manner because there are a lot of people who have supported me and backed me regardless of my religion," he said.
Kaneria is serving a life ban for spot-fixing. He was asked about former batsman Yousuf Youhana, a Christian who converted to Islam.
"What Muhammad Yousuf did was his personal decision but I never felt the need to change my religion because I believe in it and no one forced me either to do it," he said.
Another Pakistan cricketer Muhammad Yousuf, who had made headlines for converting to Islam from Christianity on his own will also took to Twitter to share his bit.
He wrote, "I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad."
With inputs from IANS.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)