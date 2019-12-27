'This is why we need CAA': Twitter reacts to Danish Kaneria's mistreatment by Pak players

Former Pakistan bowler, Shoaib Akhtar shed the lights on racist abuse committed by former teammates. The victim, Danish Kaneria, Hindu born Pakistani national faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers.
After what was a sensational reveal during a gameshow called "Game on hai", Akhtar said, "In my career I fought with two or three (in the team) when they started talking about regionalism. Things like 'who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar' -- that used to infuriate. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is doing well for the team."
"They used to say, 'Sir ye yaaha se khaana kaise le raha hain' (how is he taking food from this place)?" added the 44-year old.
Watch the video below:
Danish Kaneria later confirmed the latter in a tweet saying, "Whatever @shoaib100mph said in his interview is true. But at the same time, i am thankful to all great players who supported me wholeheartedly as a cricketer. I personally request all not to politicise the issue. Here is my statement:". He also attached his press statement in the tweet.
Amidst such revelations, Twitterati reacted furiously at such racial abuse lashing out in support for the former Pakistani cricketer. Many took to twitter in support of CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) reasoning why India needs it.
