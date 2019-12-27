'This is why we need CAA': Twitter reacts to Danish Kaneria's mistreatment by Pak players

Former Pakistan bowler, Shoaib Akhtar shed the lights on racist abuse committed by former teammates. The victim, Danish Kaneria, Hindu born Pakistani national faced discrimination at the hands of a few Pakistani cricketers.

After what was a sensational reveal during a gameshow called "Game on hai", Akhtar said, "In my career I fought with two or three (in the team) when they started talking about regionalism. Things like 'who is from Karachi, Punjab or Peshawar' -- that used to infuriate. So what if someone is a Hindu, he is doing well for the team."

"They used to say, 'Sir ye yaaha se khaana kaise le raha hain' (how is he taking food from this place)?" added the 44-year old.

Watch the video below: