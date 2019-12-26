'Yes I was mistreated for being Hindu': Danish Kaneria opens up on Hinduphobia in Pak cricket team

Former Pakistani leg spinner Danish Kaneria has opened up on the controversy created by his former teammate Shoaib Akthar.

In a chat show, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar said that Danish Kaneira was mistreated by his team-mates because he was a Hindu.

“I used to get livid when anyone was discriminated on the basis of region or religion. A Hindu born in Pakistan is entitled to represent his country. When that Hindu (Kaneria) won us the Test series against England (in 2005), I chided my team-mates for mistreating him,” he said.