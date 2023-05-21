'I should take your autograph...': US President Joe Biden to PM Modi at Quad Meet in Japan; know the reason HERE |

During the Quad meeting, US President Joe Biden approached Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked for his autograph, reported news agency ANI. This was because he was impressed by Modi's ability to manage large crowds.

Biden expressed his challenge of handling numerous requests from prominent citizens to attend Modi's events. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also present, mentioned his struggle to accommodate the requests for a community reception in Sydney with a capacity of 20,000.

Both Biden and Albanese shared their peculiar challenges with Modi. PM Albanese further remembered how at the Narendra Modi stadium, more than 90,000 people welcomed PM Modi during the victory lap. To this, Joe Biden told PM Modi, "I should take your autograph."

India's offer to host next Quad Summit

PM Modi announced during the Quad meeting that India would be willing to host the next Quadrilateral Security Dialogue (Quad) summit in 2024. In his opening remarks at the meeting held in Hiroshima on the sidelines of the G7 summit, Modi expressed India's readiness to welcome the Quad leaders from the US, Australia, and Japan.

The Quad aims to work towards a free, open, prosperous, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region. Modi highlighted the Quad's commitment to global welfare, prosperity, and peace.

Change of venue for this year's Quad Summit

Earlier in the week, the planned Quad summit in Sydney was canceled after President Biden withdrew from his visit due to ongoing debt limit talks in Washington. However, it was later agreed that the summit would take place in Hiroshima, Japan.

The decision ensured that the Quad leaders, including Biden, could gather to mark the progress made over the past year. Alongside the G7 summit, President Biden participated in the third in-person Quad Leaders' meeting with Prime Ministers Albanese, Kishida, and Modi.

Quad's focus and cooperation

The Quad leaders expressed gratitude to each other for participating in the Quad meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit. They discussed strategic assessments and welcomed new forms of cooperation on secure digital technology, submarine cables, infrastructure capacity building, and maritime awareness. The Quad continues to prioritize the well-being of the people, prosperity, and peace while working together to shape the Indo-Pacific region.

(with inputs from ANI)