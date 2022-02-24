'I condemn this unprovoked and unjustified attack': Joe Biden on Ukraine-Russia war

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he condemns the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council," Joe Biden said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST