World

Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:00 AM IST

'I condemn this unprovoked and unjustified attack': Joe Biden on Ukraine-Russia war

FPJ Web Desk
Photo Credit: AP

US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that he condemns the unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces.

"President Zelenskyy reached out to me tonight and we just finished speaking. I condemned this unprovoked and unjustified attack by Russian military forces. I briefed him on the steps we are taking to rally international condemnation, including tonight at the UN Security Council," Joe Biden said.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 11:01 AM IST
