Hillary Clinton backs Donald Trump impeachment

Moscow: Former US State Secretary Hillary Clinton has expressed support for the House of Representatives' decision to launch a formal impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
On Tuesday, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, in a press briefing, said that the Democrat-controlled House was moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry into Trump.
