Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Erupt As Taliban Launch ‘Retaliatory’ Attacks On Pakistan After Kabul Air Strike, Multiple Border Areas Hit | Video

Heavy Cross-Border Clashes Erupt As Taliban Launch 'Retaliatory' Attacks On Pakistan After Kabul Air Strike, Multiple Border Areas Hit

Clashes erupted along the Afghanistan-Pakistan border after the Taliban government confirmed it had attacked Pakistani forces in multiple mountainous areas, describing the assault as “retaliatory operations” for Islamabad's alleged air strikes inside Afghan territory.



Retaliatory Strikes After Alleged Airspace Violation



Afghanistan’s Ministry of Defence spokesperson Enayatullah Khwarizmi said on X that Taliban forces had carried out “successful retaliatory” attacks against Pakistani troops in response to what he called “repeated violations” of Afghan airspace. The operation reportedly ended at midnight.

The escalation followed an alleged Pakistani air strike on Thursday that hit a market in Afghanistan’s Paktika province, destroying several shops. Kabul accused Islamabad of breaching its sovereignty, while Pakistan denied any involvement.



According to security officials cited by the BBC, exchanges of fire occurred across several locations including Angoor Adda, Bajaur, Kurram, Dir, Chitral and Baramcha. A police officer in Kurram district said heavy weapon fire began around 10:00 pm (local time) from the Afghan side, with reports of intense gunfire continuing through the night.

A video circulating on social media reportedly shows an Afghan A-29 Super Tucano aircraft bombing Pakistan's Lahore. The footage, which has not been independently verified, appears to depict explosions and tracer fire over the city. The A-29 aircraft, supplied to Afghanistan by the United States before the Taliban’s return to power in 2021, is capable of carrying two 500-pound bombs, rockets, and twin .50-calibre machine guns. Have a look:

Video reportedly of Afghan Super-Tucano aircraft bombing the Pakistani city of Lahore tonight.

Afghanistan A-29 Super Tucano aircraft were provided by the US before Taliban takeover. The aircraft can be armed with two 500-pound bombs, twin .50-caliber machine guns & rockets. pic.twitter.com/zuo67C3I1n — Mehdi H. (@mhmiranusa) October 11, 2025

Islamabad Warns of ‘Severe Response’



Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi called the Taliban attacks “unprovoked” and accused Afghan forces of firing on civilians. “Firing by Afghan forces on civilian population is a blatant violation of international laws,” he wrote on X, adding that Pakistan’s forces would respond “with a stone for every brick.”



Radio Pakistan reported that Taliban attacks targeted six points along the border, prompting what it described as a “strong, intense response” from the Pakistan Army.

Regional powers have urged calm. Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said both sides “must exercise restraint,” while Qatar’s foreign ministry expressed “deep concern” and appealed for diplomacy to defuse the situation. Saudi Arabia also called for restraint and dialogue, reaffirming its support for regional peace and stability.



The escalation comes as Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi visited India, marking a rare diplomatic engagement between the two nations.