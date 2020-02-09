'He reported contents of my perfect calls incorrectly': Post impeachment trial, Trump defends ouster of Lt Col Vindman, Gordon Sondland

In the post-impeachment reverberations, an Army officer and Washington's top envoy to the European Union (EU) who testified against US President Donald Trump, have been removed from their positions.

On Friday, Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman was escorted out of the White House where he had worked on the National Security Council as an expert on Ukraine. An Army spokesperson said he was being transferred.

His lawyer called the move an act of revenge by the president, two days after the latter was acquitted by the Senate.