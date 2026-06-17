'He Is Like An Angel, But...': Trump’s Remark On PM Modi's Negotiating Skills Draws Attention | Video | X @clashreport

US President Donald Trump on June 17 lavished praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a bilateral interaction, describing the Indian leader as both charismatic and exceptionally tough in negotiations.

Speaking during a conversation with reporters, Trump remarked on Modi's personality and negotiating abilities in his trademark candid style.

"He is the most beautiful-looking man. He looks so nice. He is like an angel," Trump said while referring to the Indian Prime Minister.

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However, Trump quickly contrasted Modi's appearance with what he described as the Indian leader's toughness in dealing with complex issues.

"But actually, he is as tough as a killer. He is a killer. But he looks so good, so he gets you by surprise," Trump said, underscoring what he sees as Modi's ability to combine a pleasant demeanour with a hard-nosed negotiating approach.

The comment came during discussions focused on India-US relations and broader strategic cooperation between the two countries.

During the same interaction, Trump was asked about the defence relationship between India and the United States. In response, he characterised ties between the two nations as strong and expressed confidence in the partnership despite the absence of any formal defence treaty.

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"I think it's a great relationship," Trump said. "I can tell you this, without having a contract. We don't have a contract. You have to write a contract."

The US President then went on to make a striking statement regarding America's support for India in the event of an attack.

"But if they were attacked, we would be there to help them. How is that? Is that a good statement?" Trump said. Pointing toward Modi, Trump added, "If anybody attacks that man, we're going to be there."

He then jokingly qualified the remark, saying, "Now, if there's a new leader, I'm not sure about that. If there's a new leader, I don't know about that. But if they're attacked and he's the leader, we're going to be there to help."