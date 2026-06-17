'Modi Is Calm, Cool, A Total Killer': Trump Praises PM Ahead Of Bilateral Meeting In France

US President Donald Trump heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during their meeting on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France, describing the Indian leader as "calm, cool and a total killer".

The two leaders met for a working lunch in Évian on Wednesday, where they discussed a range of bilateral and global issues, including defence cooperation, trade relations and developments in West Asia.

Trump's Praise For PM Modi

According to officials present during the interaction as quoted by Hindustan Times, Trump complimented Modi while addressing those gathered at the meeting.

"Unlike PM Modi who's calm, cool and a total killer... I am not. Look at him," Trump reportedly said, drawing smiles from attendees.

Just moments from now, the leaders will discuss the ongoing conflict in West Asia, including its impact on global energy markets and economic stability

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Focus On Inclusive Economic Growth

Earlier in the day, leaders participated in a working session on "reviving balanced, inclusive and sustainable economic growth for the benefit of all."

India was among several outreach partners invited to the summit, alongside countries such as Brazil, Kenya and South Korea, reflecting the growing role of emerging economies in shaping global discussions.

The Modi-Trump meeting was closely watched as both countries continue to strengthen strategic cooperation while addressing outstanding trade and geopolitical concerns.