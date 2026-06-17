'We Will Work Together': Trump Assures India On Seafarers' Safety After Talks With PM Modi | VIDEO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the safety and security of Indian seafarers | X/@ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised concerns over the safety and security of Indian seafarers and global maritime trade routes during his bilateral meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Évian, France.

Highlighting the growing risks posed by regional conflicts and disruptions to international shipping lanes, Modi stressed that protecting seafarers and ensuring the free movement of global trade must remain a priority for the international community.

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Modi Raises Strait Of Hormuz Concerns

During the meeting, the Prime Minister specifically referred to the Strait of Hormuz and other key maritime routes, underlining their importance for global commerce, energy supplies and the livelihoods of thousands of seafarers.

"Safety of Indian seafarers is critical," Modi emphasized while discussing the issue with Trump, according to officials.

Responding to PM Modi's concerns Trump said, “We will work together with India on seafarers safety.”

Concern Follows Recent Maritime Incidents

The issue comes against the backdrop of recent tensions in the Gulf region and incidents involving commercial vessels operating near the Gulf of Oman.

India had earlier expressed concern following reports of US military action involving a commercial tanker in the region that resulted in the deaths of Indian sailors. The developments renewed attention on the vulnerability of civilian shipping and maritime workers operating in conflict-prone waters.

Maritime Security A Shared Responsibility

Addressing broader concerns over regional instability, Modi said securing sea lanes and protecting seafarers from conflict-related threats is a collective international responsibility.

He highlighted how disruptions in maritime routes affect not only trade and energy supplies but also the lives of Indian citizens working aboard merchant vessels across the world.

Trump Praises India-US Ties

During the interaction, Trump spoke positively about India-US relations and described Modi as a long-time friend. He said both countries were engaged in expanding trade and economic cooperation, adding that several initiatives were underway between New Delhi and Washington.

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The meeting took place as leaders gathered in France for the final day of the G7 Summit, where discussions focused on global growth, security challenges and geopolitical developments.

Focus On Indian Citizens Abroad

Modi's intervention underscored India's growing emphasis on safeguarding its citizens working overseas, particularly those employed in sectors vulnerable to geopolitical tensions.

With maritime routes remaining crucial for global trade and energy security, the Prime Minister called for continued international cooperation to ensure the safety of seafarers and the uninterrupted flow of commerce.