‘He died like a dog’: Trump says US has neutralised ISIS chief Baghdadi

On Sunday, Donald Trump announced that ISIS chief Abu Bakr-al Baghdadi was dead. He said the US had brought the ‘world’s greatest terrorist leader to justice’.

He said in a presser that Baghdadi died ‘whimpering and crying and screaming’. He said 11 young children were moved out of the house and are uninjured.

He said test results ‘gave certain and immediate identification’. He said he died like a dog.

A high-ranking source at the Iraqi intelligence service confirmed Sunday that the leader of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group, Abu Bakr Baghdadi, has been neutralised in the Syrian province of Idlib, INA news agency has reported.

Earlier on Sunday, the Defense One portal reported, referring to multiple sources, that the United States conducted a special military operation against Baghdadi in Syria on Saturday. The leader is believed to be dead, but this information has not yet been officially confirmed.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that "something very big has just happened," without specifying what he meant. The White House then announced Trump's "major statement" to be made at 9 am EST (13.00 GMT) on Sunday.

Baghdadi's death has been reported numerous times in recent years, but the terrorist leader has re-emerged each time.

Newsweek cited an anonymous US army official briefed on the results of the operation as saying al-Baghdadi was killed in the raid on Saturday and reported that the Defence Department told the White House that they have "high confidence" that the target killed was the IS leader, pending DNA and biometric testing, Efe news reported.

Earlier in the day, CNN, citing a senior US defence official and an informed source, reported that al-Baghdadi was killed in a raid conducted by American forces in northeast Syria on Saturday.

Turkey on Sunday said there was "coordination" between Ankara and Washington before the operation which US media reports said targeted and killed Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.

"Prior to the US Operation in Idlib Province of Syria last night, information exchange and coordination between the military authorities of both countries took place," the Turkish defence ministry said in a tweet.

It did not give details.

The elusive chief of IS was believed to be dead after a US military raid in the Idlib region, US media reported earlier on Sunday.

The helicopters targeted a home and a car outside the village of Barisha, the UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, in the operation which killed nine people.