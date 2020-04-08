Harry-Meghan reveal name of new charity

Meghan Markle have announced the name of their new charitable venture after they formally stepped down as senior royals in March, it was reported on Tueday.

The Archewell foundation replaces the couple's Sussex Royal brand and it was understood that the Duke and Duchess have plans to create a website for a new charity under the Archewell name which they "look forward" to launching, the Metro newspaper report said. They also revealed the Greek word in the project ‘Arche’ was the inspiration behind the name of their son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. It means "source of action".

Further details about the organisation, first reported in the Daily Telegraph, have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and an announcement will be made "when the time is right', the couple said. Harry, Meghan and Archie are now living in Los Angeles where they are beginning their new life away from the royal family, said the Metro newspaper.

They were made to change their Sussex Royal brand after the Queen and senior officials were said to have ordered them to drop the use of the word "royal".