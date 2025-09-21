 Hamas Releases ‘Farewell Picture’ Of 48 Hostages As Israel Military Offensive Escalates In Gaza City
Alongside the photo, Hamas issued a statement saying: "Because of Netanyahu's refusal, and Zamir's capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 10:11 AM IST
article-image
Hamas has released a "farewell picture" of 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, as Israeli forces intensify their assault on the enclave's largest urban centre. | X @theapril29th

Gaza: Hamas has released a "farewell picture" of 48 Israeli hostages in Gaza, as Israeli forces intensify their assault on the enclave's largest urban centre, Al Jazeera reported.

The Qassam Brigades, the armed wing of Hamas, shared an online compilation on Saturday, displaying images of both living and deceased captives. Each was captioned "Ron Arad," a reference to the Israeli air force officer who went missing in Lebanon in 1986 after being captured by the Amal Movement and later handed over to Hezbollah. Arad's fate remains unresolved, as reported by Al Jazeera.

Alongside the photo, Hamas issued a statement saying: "Because of Netanyahu's refusal, and Zamir's capitulation, a farewell picture as the military operation in Gaza City begins." The remarks targeted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who has repeatedly rejected negotiations with Hamas, and army chief Eyal Zamir, who has publicly questioned the government's plan to seize Gaza City.

Israeli officials estimate that around 20 captives remain alive in Gaza, while US President Donald Trump has suggested the number may be lower. Both leaders have vowed to recover all captives and "destroy" Hamas.

article-image

Hamas has warned that Israeli bombings and the ongoing ground offensive place captives' lives at risk, alleging that some have already been killed by airstrikes. The group claims captives are dispersed across Gaza City's neighbourhoods.

The release of the "farewell" image came as large-scale protests were expected in Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities, with demonstrators demanding a deal to secure the captives' return and halt the war, Al Jazeera reported.

Earlier this month, Hamas published footage of two Israeli captives, following a separate video showing two others in deteriorating condition, one of whom was depicted digging his own grave. The images drew sharp condemnation from captive families, Israeli authorities, and international allies, including the United States.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Gaza reports that since October 2023, Israeli strikes have killed at least 65,208 people and wounded 166,271. Following Israel's breach of a ceasefire on March 18, 12,653 Palestinians have been killed and 54,230 injured, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

