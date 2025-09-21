 Anti-Immigration Protest In The Hague Turns Violent As Police Use Tear Gas And Water Cannons On Rioters; Video
Anti-Immigration Protest In The Hague Turns Violent As Police Use Tear Gas And Water Cannons On Rioters; Video

Thousands of people had gathered in the Malieveld district of the Dutch city to demand stricter immigration policies, but the situation escalated when groups of protesters began throwing bottles and stones, setting police vehicles ablaze, and confronting officers, according to local media reports.

ANIUpdated: Sunday, September 21, 2025, 09:59 AM IST
article-image
An anti-immigration protest in The Hague spiralled into violence on Saturday. | X @ARTHURGCARTER1

Amsterdam: An anti-immigration protest in The Hague spiralled into violence on Saturday, with demonstrators clashing with police and authorities resorting to tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds, Politico reported.

Thousands of people had gathered in the Malieveld district of the Dutch city to demand stricter immigration policies, but the situation escalated when groups of protesters began throwing bottles and stones, setting police vehicles ablaze, and confronting officers, according to local media reports.

The unrest spread beyond the Malieveld as protesters moved toward the centre of The Hague. Politico reported, citing Dutch broadcaster NOS, that rioters smashed the windows of the headquarters of the liberal D66 party. Police responded forcefully, deploying riot control units, tear gas, and water cannons to bring the situation under control.

The violent turn of events drew condemnation from across the Dutch political spectrum. Justice Minister Foort van Oosten labelled the attacks on law enforcement "absolutely unacceptable." He wrote on social media: "Demonstrating is a great thing in the Netherlands, but hands off our officers!"

Far-right politician Geert Wilders described the protestors as "idiots." Former European Commissioner Frans Timmermans, now leader of the Labour-Green alliance, went further, calling the scenes "Trumpian conditions, fueled by politicians who sow fear and division." He urged Dutch citizens not to remain passive, writing: "Remaining silent is not an option. You must make your voice heard."

The unrest comes at a volatile moment in Dutch politics. Snap elections are scheduled for October 29 following the collapse of the country's right-wing governing coalition in June. Wilders withdrew his party from the 11-month-old administration led by former Prime Minister Dick Schoof, accusing coalition partners of failing to back his proposals to severely limit asylum for refugees, as reported by Al Jazeera.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

