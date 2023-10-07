Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh Al-Arouri & Others 'Thank God' After Watching Israel Attack On TV (WATCH VIDEO)

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh, Saleh Al-Arouri & Others 'Thank God' | Twitter

Hamas: A video is surfacing on the internet after the Hamas Palestinian militants infiltrated after a missile attack on Israel in which it can be seen that the Hamas Chief and other leadership are watching the attacks on television and thanking God by performing Sajdah. Israel was jolted after infiltration by militants following a series of rocket attacks on the nation.

Many horrific visuals are surfacing from Israel

Many horrific visuals are surfacing on the internet after Hamas-Palestinian militants attacked Israel. It can be seen in the video that the militants are roaming on the streets and killing and capturing innocent civilians. They are taking the dead bodies and also capturing them alive and taking them along with them to Hamas. It is said that they are being kept as hostages after being captured and taken to the Gaza Strip. There are reports that around 5,000 missiles have been fired from the Gaza Strip towards Southern Israel. One woman has been reportedly killed in the missile attack.

They are showing happiness over the deaths of Israelis in the attack

It can be seen in the video that the Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh along with Saleh al-Arouri and other members of the leadership is watching the horrific incidents of the Israel attack and showing happiness over the deaths of Israelis in the attack. They are also seen performing Sajdah Shukr (Thanking God) after watching the videos of mayhem on the streets of Israel.

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israel

Hamas has claimed responsibility for the attacks on Israel. Around 50-60 militants have reportedly infiltrated into Israel after firing missiles. They took the missile cover to enter the borders of Israel. They are creating havoc on the streets of Israel and killing the innocent civilians of the country and also capturing them alive and taking them as hostages.

