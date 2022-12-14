Gwadar port fire: Baloch rebels blow up Pakistani oil reserves; watch pictures and videos

Oil reserves kept in Gwadar, a port city on Balochistan coast, were set on fire allegedly by Baloch rebels. Reports suggested that massive losses are expected after this unprecedented attack. Pakistan's maritime assets were also targeted in this attack. Several casualties are expected due to this attack.

Pak oil reserves that were kept in Gwadar set on fire by Baloch rebels. Massive losses expected, even Pak maritime assets targeted. pic.twitter.com/XXmDyHi0I7 — Frontalforce 🇮🇳 (@FrontalForce) December 14, 2022

Videos surfacing on Twitter also showed boats catching fire in the Kuntani Hor region of China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) district Gwadar's Jiwani area. The fire caused damages to assets of people in the nearby area. Locals in the area have contacted the rescue team but they have not reached yet, the tweets said.

Fire caught boats in the Kuntani Hor region of #CPEC district #Gwadar’s Jiwani area leading damages to the assets of the people. The local persons said they have called on the rescue team but they still wait for them to reach & help them out.#Balochistan pic.twitter.com/FL8MN7A8V1 — Naved Baloch (@NavedBaloch2) December 14, 2022

Last month, thousands of protestors blocked roads leading to the Gwadar port being built by China in Balochistan.

The blockade began after after they alleged the Pakistan government breached a deadline of November 20 over prohibiting illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers in the Arabian Sea.

The protests are being led by Maulana Hidayatur Rehman of the famous Haq Do Tehreek.

The protestors have been in the past protesting against illegal fishing by Chinese trawlers, releasing missing persons, allowing border trade with Iran and demanding an end to the narcotics trade that has impacted Baloch youth.