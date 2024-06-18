 Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killing Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killing Plot: Accused Nikhil Gupta Pleads Not Guilty In US Court

Gupta arrived at the Manhattan Federal Courthouse in New York City at 12:30 PM (local time) and has pleaded not guilty in court. Gupta was extradited to the US from the Czech Republic on Friday.

ANIUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 12:55 PM IST
Gurpatwant Singh Pannun |

New York: Indian national Nikhil Gupta, suspected by the US of involvement in an unsuccessful plot to kill the India-designated pro-Khalistani terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on American soil pleaded not guilty on Monday (local time) at a federal court in the US.

Statement Of Nikhil Gupta's Lawyer

While speaking to reporters, Gupta's US-based lawyer, attorney Jeffrey Chabrowe said that they would file a bail application at a later date, meaning Gupta will continue to be detained for now.

During the 20-minute hearing, Chabrowe stressed the conditions of Gupta's detention that he had not been provided with a vegetarian meal since he arrived at a Brooklyn detention facility on Friday. The New York-based attorney will be allowed to speak with Gupta again. The next hearing is on June 28.

Nikhil Gupta has been accused by US federal prosecutors of plotting with an Indian government official to kill Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The discovery of alleged assassination plots against Pannun in the US has brought the India-US relationship under the spotlight.

New Delhi Dissociates Itself From The Plot Against Pannun

New Delhi has firmly dissociated itself from the plot against Pannun, saying it is against the Indian government's policy. It has said it would formally investigate security concerns raised by Washington.

The US Justice Department has alleged that Gupta (52) is an associate of the Indian government and that together they and others helped plot the assassination of Pannun in New York City.

