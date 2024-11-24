 Gunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldGunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured

Gunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured

Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Momani condemned the assault and emphasized that Jordan's security and stability remain an "inviolable red line."

ANIUpdated: Sunday, November 24, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Amman, Jordan: A gunman opened fire near the Israeli Embassy in Jordan early Sunday, state media said, adding that the gunman was killed and three policemen were injured in the incident.

According to Jordanian state news agency Petra the country's security force Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that the assailant was nuetralised after he attempted to flee the shooting site at Rabieh in Jordan's capital city. The area is the site for frequent demonstrations against Israel.

Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Momani condemned the assault and emphasized that Jordan's security and stability remain an "inviolable red line."

"Any attempt to compromise national security or target our security personnel will be met with absolute resolve and the full extent of the law," the minister declared, adding that perpetrators would face decisive legal consequences as reported by Jordanian news outlet.

FPJ Shorts
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Accused Sumit Wagh Admits Using Account In Salman Vhora's Name To Transfer Money To Killers On Shubham Lonkar's Orders
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
UP News: TRAGIC! Car Being Driven On GPS Falls From Under-Construction Bridge In Bareilly After Navigation Goes Wrong; 3 Die
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
'Agreement Validity Not Grounds For Rejection': Bombay HC On Deemed Conveyance
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case
Mumbai: Sessions Court Slams 8-Year Delay In Deciding Octogenarian Couple's Case

The minister said that the assailant had prior criminal records involving drugs.

There is high anti-Israel sentiment in Jordan over Israel's attack on Gaza that was sparked by the Hamas terror group's October 7, 2023 onslaught.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi on Sunday visited wounded security personnel at the Royal Medical Services hospital and conveying King Abdullah II's well-wishes to officers injured in the Rabieh shooting incident.

Read Also
Pakistan: At Least 37 Killed, Dozens Injured In Sectarian Violence In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province;...
article-image

Al-Issawi, representing the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, checked on the condition of four officers who were injured when their patrol came under fire in Rabieh district, Petra news agency reported.

Medical staff briefed Al-Issawi on the officers' treatment progress and said that all wounded personnel are in stable condition.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Gunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured

Gunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured

Indian High Commission Organises Consular Camp In Canada Just Weeks After Violence At Another

Indian High Commission Organises Consular Camp In Canada Just Weeks After Violence At Another

European Union Passes Regulation To Block Goods Made With Uyghur Forced Labour

European Union Passes Regulation To Block Goods Made With Uyghur Forced Labour

Trudeau Calls Own Officials 'Criminals' Over Info Leak In Nijjar Murder Probe

Trudeau Calls Own Officials 'Criminals' Over Info Leak In Nijjar Murder Probe

'India Counted 640 Million Votes In 1 Day, California Still Counting': Elon Musk Pokes US Process...

'India Counted 640 Million Votes In 1 Day, California Still Counting': Elon Musk Pokes US Process...