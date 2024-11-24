Gunman Opens Fire Near Israeli Embassy In Jordan, Shot Dead; 3 Policemen Injured

Representative Image |

Amman, Jordan: A gunman opened fire near the Israeli Embassy in Jordan early Sunday, state media said, adding that the gunman was killed and three policemen were injured in the incident.

According to Jordanian state news agency Petra the country's security force Public Security Directorate (PSD) reported that the assailant was nuetralised after he attempted to flee the shooting site at Rabieh in Jordan's capital city. The area is the site for frequent demonstrations against Israel.

Minister of Government Communication and Official Spokesperson Mohammad Momani condemned the assault and emphasized that Jordan's security and stability remain an "inviolable red line."

"Any attempt to compromise national security or target our security personnel will be met with absolute resolve and the full extent of the law," the minister declared, adding that perpetrators would face decisive legal consequences as reported by Jordanian news outlet.

The minister said that the assailant had prior criminal records involving drugs.

There is high anti-Israel sentiment in Jordan over Israel's attack on Gaza that was sparked by the Hamas terror group's October 7, 2023 onslaught.

Meanwhile, Jordan's Royal Court Chief Yousef Hassan Al-Issawi on Sunday visited wounded security personnel at the Royal Medical Services hospital and conveying King Abdullah II's well-wishes to officers injured in the Rabieh shooting incident.

Al-Issawi, representing the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, checked on the condition of four officers who were injured when their patrol came under fire in Rabieh district, Petra news agency reported.

Medical staff briefed Al-Issawi on the officers' treatment progress and said that all wounded personnel are in stable condition.