Google's Sundar Pichai, Apple's Tim Cook applaud US President Joe Biden's immigration reforms

Washington: On Day 1, President Joe Biden sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress which proposes major overhauls to the system, including granting legal status and a path to citizenship to tens of thousands of undocumented immigrants and reduce time that family members must wait for green cards.

US tech companies like Apple, Google and Microsoft employ a huge number of IT professionals from countries like India and China. They have applauded President Biden's steps to initiate immigration reforms, underlining that the move would boost American economy, create jobs and attract and retain the best talent from across the world.

Called the US Citizenship Act of 2021, the legislation modernises the immigration system, and also proposes to eliminate the per country cap for employment-based green cards, a move that would benefit thousands of Indian IT professionals whose current wait period for legal permanent residency runs into several decades.

Apple CEO Tim Cook welcomed President Biden's "commitment to pursuing comprehensive immigration reform. "This effort will strengthen American communities and the pathways to opportunity this country has long fostered," he said. Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet said: "Google has supported action on these important issues & we look forward to working with the new administration to help the US recover from the pandemic + grow our economy.”

President Biden issued a series of executive orders, ranging from rejoining the Paris agreement on climate change, halting America's withdrawal from the WHO, revoking Muslim travel ban, stopping immediate construction of Mexico border wall and extending the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) programme for another four years.

Google to redesign mobile search

Meanwhile, Google is soon going to roll out a new design for its mobile search results.

The redesign will focus on having larger and bolder texts which will help to scan the data easily. The results of the search will also be occupying more width of the user's screen. Google will also modify the colours of the interface to help highlight important information without being distracting.

