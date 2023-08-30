Gilgit Baltistan: Protest Intensifies In Skardu As Locals Warn Pakistan Govt Of Civil War & Merging With India (WATCH)

Protests Intensifies In Gilgit Baltistan's Skardu |

Discontent and unrest once again hit the region of Gilgit Baltistan in Pakistan as locals gathered in large numbers to protest against the Pakistani government and demanded immediate release of their leaders. The locals also threatened the Pakistani government with "civil war" and said that they would "merge with India" if their demands are not.

In a video posted on X (formerly Twitter), it can be seen that a local leader addresses a large crowd that has gathered near a mosque in Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan. The leader clearly says that if the Pakistani government dares to arrest their leaders, they would "smash the doors to Kargil", in an indication that they would join India.

Slogans are raised and vows are taken not to be afraid of anyone. "We will go to Kargil and no one will be able to stop us," says the leader as the crowd roars. "Remove these terrorists, I have two FIRs, why are we are being provoked," says the leader as the crowd hysteria reaches a crescendo.

Watch the video below.

Earlier too, there were gatherings at large scale. Massive protest was witnessed at Skardu in Gilgit Baltistan by Shia Muslims over FIR against Shia Cleric in Pakistan's Gilgit-Baltistan.

Shia Muslims are protesting in Gilgit Baltistan after a Shia cleric was booked by Pakistan agencies. The discontent is also over the blasphemy bill and laws, which have been made even more stricter.

