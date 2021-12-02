Germany announces sweeping new restrictions on unvaccinated people amid Omicron threat: All you need to know

Amid concerns over the new coronavirus variant 'Omicron', Germany on Thursday announced sweeping new restrictions on unvaccinated people.

Accoriding to BBC, outgoing German Chancellor Angela Merkel said unvaccinated people will be barred from many public places, including non-essential shops and events, unless they have recently recovered from COVID-19.

"Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," she said. "We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken," she added.

Speaking after a meeting with federal and state leaders, Merkel said the measures were necessary in light of concerns that hospitals in Germany could become overloaded with people suffering COVID-19 infections, which are more likely to be serious in those who haven't been vaccinated.

"The situation is our country is serious," Merkel told reporters in Berlin, calling the measure an "act of national solidarity." She said officials also agreed to require masks in schools, impose new limits on private meetings and aim for 30 million vaccinations by the end of the year.

Merkel also said the Parliament will debate the possibility of imposing a general vaccine mandate that would come into force as early as February.

About 68.7% of the population in Germany is fully vaccinated, far below the minimum of 75% the government is aiming for.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, who is expected to be elected chancellor by a centre-left coalition next week, had earlier said that he backs a general vaccine mandate, but favours letting lawmakers vote according to their personal conscience rather than party lines on the matter.

(With AP inputs)

Published on: Thursday, December 02, 2021, 08:17 PM IST