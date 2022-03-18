German Chancellor Olaf Scholz calls for G7 summit over Russia-Ukraine war

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Friday invited leaders from the Group of Seven (G7) countries to a summit on March 24 in Brussels to discuss the ongoing Russia-Ukraine, reported Reuters. "The meeting will serve to exchange views on current issues, in particular the situation in Ukraine," the spokesperson told a news conference. The G7 countries are Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz held a telephone conversation today during which the Russian leader said that Kyiv was trying to delay the negotiation process.

The Kremlin said: "It was noted that the Kyiv regime is trying in every possible way to delay the negotiation process, putting forward more and more unrealistic proposals. Nevertheless, the Russian side is ready to continue the search for solutions in line with its well-known principled approaches."

Putin also added that the Russian armed forces are doing everything possible to save the lives of civilians, including by organising safe corridors for the population to leave cities in the war zone, RT reported.

Putin also discussed with the permanent members of the Russian Security Council the progress of the special operation in Ukraine. This was announced by the press secretary of the head of state Dmitry Peskov.

"At the meeting, the current international situation was discussed, the exchange of views continued on the ongoing special operation of the Russian Armed Forces in Ukraine," Peskov was quoted by TASS.

According to him, the President informed the meeting participants in detail about his numerous international telephone contacts.

