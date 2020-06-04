George Floyd protests: New York man stabs one police officer, shoots other two on-duty cops

New York: A man stabbed a New York policeman in the neck with a knife on Wednesday. Two officers who attempted to rescue were also wounded before they shot the attacker, the police said.

The three policemen and the attacker were taken to Kings County Hospital. Police were in stable condition, whereas the suspect's condition was critical, the police said.

The attack took place in Brooklyn, amid the mass protests in New York over the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody in broad daylight.