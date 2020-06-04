Disturbing: Some morons have started an obnoxious 'George Floyd Challenge'

After the gruesome murder of a pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with explosives in India, we thought the humans of this world couldn't get any worse. But, we were wrong.
Some morons have started a disgusting 'George Floyd Challenge' in which they're mocking the deceased black man by re-enacting the way he died.
It did not end with that, as some even had the 'cojones' to post these disturbing images on social media and start a trend.
For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by the police after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.
Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, even as he cried that 'he couldn't breathe' and pleaded for help, after which he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The actions of these 'privileged white persons' have led to a massive social media outrage with many users calling them out. "Twitter. Find these fools. Call them out. We need to know what kind of absolute morons thought they could do this and get away with it. These men are the problem. Find them. I don’t condone violence, but there need to be repercussions for their actions," a user wrote.
Here are some more reactions:
On the other hand, the disturbing 'trend' has also led to several arrests, especially in the United Kingdom.
A Chronicle Live report states Northumbria Police in the UK are investigating a photo taken by two 19-year-old men and one 18-year-old in Gateshead, a town in England.
"An investigation was launched and yesterday (Sunday) officers arrested two males aged 19 and another male aged 18 on suspicion of sending communications causing anxiety and distress. They have since been released on bail. We understand that this social media post has caused significant upset and we want to reassure the public it is being investigated robustly and is being treated as a hate crime," Northumbria Police told Chronicle Live.
Another report from the Daily Mail suggests original image was first shared on Snapchat after which the teens deactivated their social media profiles as one person who knew the teens told the publication that they received 'death threats'.
The city of Minnesota where Floyd was murdered by the police, reported another incident of construction workers who took part in the George Floyd Challenge.
The construction firm, 'Shade Tree Construction' has fired the workers who took part in the challenge. It is reported that one of the people in the photo was the owner's son.
The firm's Facebook page has an apology note from the owner, Mark Strandlund.
"As a father and business owner I would like to personally apologize for the recent events surrounding the photo that was taken by my employees, one of which was my son. It was truly insensitive and offensive, not just to the family of George Floyd, but all people. This behavior is not condoned by me, my family, or my company. I know that words only go so far, but please be assured that this is not being taken lightly. It is being dealt with on a personal and professional level to ensure moving forward it will not be repeated, and lessons will be learned from this experience," he wrote.
Coming back to the case of Floyd, the video of the arrest went viral which prompted protests and riots in Minneapolis and other cities across the country. The four police involved in the incident were fired, and on May 31, Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.
However, the latest reports confirm that Chauvin has now been charged with second-degree murder. That means he could serve up to a sentence of up to 40 years.
The three other officers involved in the crime, who were just sacked at first, will now face charges of aiding and abetting the murder of Floyd.
As the entire world stands against racism, it is sad how these men decided to mock Floyd's death. The man whose daughter believes 'her daddy changed the world' will receive justice, and that justice will be served well when even those hiding behind the camera are duly exposed for their acts of cowardice.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)