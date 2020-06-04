Disturbing: Some morons have started an obnoxious 'George Floyd Challenge'

After the gruesome murder of a pregnant elephant with a pineapple filled with explosives in India, we thought the humans of this world couldn't get any worse. But, we were wrong.

Some morons have started a disgusting 'George Floyd Challenge' in which they're mocking the deceased black man by re-enacting the way he died.

It did not end with that, as some even had the 'cojones' to post these disturbing images on social media and start a trend.

For the unversed, protests have taken place across the U.S. after Floyd, a 46-year-old black man, was murdered by the police after he was accused of attempting to use a counterfeit 20 USD bill at a Minneapolis deli.

Floyd was handcuffed and pinned to the ground by police, with one officer, Derek Chauvin, holding his knee to the man's neck for nearly nine minutes, even as he cried that 'he couldn't breathe' and pleaded for help, after which he became unresponsive. Paramedics were called and performed chest compressions and transported the man to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.