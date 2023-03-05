Gabriel García Márquez: All you need to know about the master of magical realism | AFP

Born on March 6, 1927, Gabriel García Márquez, was a Colombian novelist, short-story writer, screenwriter, and journalist.



He is considered to be one of the greatest writers of the 20th century, and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 1982.

Began as a journalist

Garca Márquez began as a journalist and published numerous outstanding non-fiction books and short stories, but he is best known for his novels, including One Hundred Years of Solitude (1967), Chronicle of a Death Foretold (1981), and Love in the Time of Cholera (1983). (1985).

Garca Márquez was educated at a Jesuit college before enrolling in law school at the National University of Bogota in 1946. When the editor of the liberal magazine "El Espectador" wrote an opinion piece in which he said that Colombia lacked talented young writers, Garca Márquez gave him a collection of short stories, which the editor published as "Eyes of a Blue Dog."

Works received extensive praise

His writings have received extensive critical praise and economic success, most notably for popularising a literary style known as magical realism, which incorporates supernatural aspects and happenings into otherwise regular and realistic circumstances. Some of his writings are set in the imaginary village of Macondo (influenced primarily by his birthplace of Aracataca), and the majority of them deal with the issue of solitude.

In addition to his mastery of the novel, he was a terrific short story writer and a skilled journalist. Garca Márquez accomplished the uncommon achievement of being accessible to the general reader while satisfying the most exacting of knowledgeable critics in both his shorter and lengthier fictions.

Gabriel García Márquez died on 17 April 2014 at the age of 87.