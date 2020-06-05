Future PM? Yogi followers dream on UP CM's birthday

UP's Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath has turned 48 today. Several leaders along with PM Narendra Modi has wished UP CM. Adding to the list, many of the leader's followers while wishing him on Twitter, wrote 'happy birthday future Prime Minister of India'.

It is not the first time when people are hinting that Yogi Adityanath will be the next PM of India. As per some reports, In 2018, Dumariyagunj BJP MLA Raghvendra Pratap Singh said that UP CM Yogi Adityanath will be the future Prime Minister of India. The statement has sparked controversy back then and . In addition to many such rumors, it is no secret that Yogi also enjoys the support of BJP’s mother organization RSS, which will definately help him to go ahead in near future.

Currently, PM Narendra Modi is considered to be the topmost leader of BJP in the country. So the question, whether Yogi Adityanth will become the future prime minister of India or not can't be answered with conviction right now. However, many followers of Yogi Adityanath have already considered the sage turned politician as their future PM. These users posted birthday wishes for him wherein they wrote ‘Happy birthday to future Prime Minister of India.’

Here are some of those reactions from Twitter: