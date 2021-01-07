From President's social media 'ban' to death of Air Force veteran - Here's all that's happened since Trump supporters stormed US Capitol

Violent protests erupted in Washington on Wednesday as the US Congress counted the US Electoral College votes that would certify Joe Biden's win. With less than two weeks left before a new President is sworn in, many view this as being the last day to make any political change. And as the Congress convened, thousands of Trump supporters came together to indulge in violence and vandalism as they protested the situation.

Here are some highlights from the last 12 hours or so:

1. Four people have been killed as pro-Trump protesters clashed with the police. According to AP, One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies. Photos indicate that the protesters also took part in vandalism, damaging media equipment and more. According to reports, a woman who was shot and killed allegedly during the violent protest at the US Capitol has been identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.

2. Donald Trump has lost access to his social media handles. While Twitter has locked his account for 12 hours, Instagram and Facebook have enforced a similar 'ban' for 24 hours.