From President's social media 'ban' to death of Air Force veteran - Here's all that's happened since Trump supporters stormed US Capitol

Violent protests erupted in Washington on Wednesday as the US Congress counted the US Electoral College votes that would certify Joe Biden's win. With less than two weeks left before a new President is sworn in, many view this as being the last day to make any political change. And as the Congress convened, thousands of Trump supporters came together to indulge in violence and vandalism as they protested the situation.
Here are some highlights from the last 12 hours or so:
1. Four people have been killed as pro-Trump protesters clashed with the police. According to AP, One woman was shot by the U.S. Capitol police as a mob tried to break through a barricaded door, and three died in medical emergencies. Photos indicate that the protesters also took part in vandalism, damaging media equipment and more. According to reports, a woman who was shot and killed allegedly during the violent protest at the US Capitol has been identified as Air Force veteran Ashli Babbitt.
2. Donald Trump has lost access to his social media handles. While Twitter has locked his account for 12 hours, Instagram and Facebook have enforced a similar 'ban' for 24 hours.
3. Outrage among political leaders and civilians. Many political leaders, including former President Barack Obama and President-elect Joe Biden have criticised the situation.
"I call on President Trump to go on national television now to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution by demanding an end to this siege," tweeted Biden as the protests raged.
Obama's statement was far more stern, laying the blame squarely with President Trump. "History will rightly remember today’s violence at the Capitol, incited by a sitting president who has continued to baselessly lie about the outcome of a lawful election, as a moment of great dishonor and shame for our nation," he said.
4. Republicans appear to be disenchanted with the President. According to reports, many Republican leaders have been vocal in their criticism of the President after the recent incident. "We gather today due to a selfish man's injured pride and the outrage of his supporters whom he has deliberately misinformed for the past two months and stirred to action this very morning," Republican Senator Mitt Romney reportedly wrote. According to a CNN report, Republican politicians are contemplating the possibility of removing Trump from office even before his tenure ends on January 20.
5. Resignations pour in. The disenchantment is not limited to elected Republican leaders alone. White House Deputy Press Secretary Sarah Matthews resigned from her post soon after the altercation, stating that the country needed a peaceful transition of power. First Lady Melania Trump's Chief of Staff, Stephanie Grisham, submitted her resignation effective immediately after the protests broke out. Another long serving Trump administration official, White House social secretary Anna Cristina "Rickie" Niceta, also reportedly resigned on Wednesday.
6. Global condemnation. Leaders from across the world have commented on Wednesday's clashes, with many calling it distressing news. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also taken to Twitter expressing consternation over the situation and calling for an "orderly and peaceful" transfer of power.
7. State of public emergency declared in Washington DC. Mayor Muriel Bowser has announced that the city will be facing the curbs till January 21.
