From Nvidia's Jensen Huang To CIA Double Agents: Chinese Espionage Scandals That Rocked US

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang | NVIDIA Taiwan

If there is one nation that has consistently kept the US on its toes, it is China. Whether their relations witness a thaw or a chill, mutual distrust continues to overshadow diplomatic engagements. Despite repeated efforts to improve ties, espionage allegations have remained a persistent source of friction between the two global powers.

Operations targeting American national security, defence technology, political circles and corporate secrets have triggered several high-profile intelligence scandals over the years.

Jensen Huang Caught In Alice's Alleged Espionage Web

The latest controversy involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former Megaspeed executive Alice Huang has sparked fresh concerns over alleged Chinese espionage operations targeting American technology companies.

According to media reports citing US intelligence findings, Alice Huang was allegedly recruited by China's Ministry of State Security to target Jensen Huang. The Nvidia CEO has also admitted to being unfaithful to his wife, although his admission did not identify the person involved.

The allegations have raised concerns over possible access to sensitive corporate information, particularly amid US export restrictions on advanced AI chips to China.

However, Nvidia has maintained that it has no reason to believe company secrets or US national security were compromised. Its board has launched an independent investigation into reports that its CEO was targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. China has disputed the espionage allegations.

Christine Fang And The Alleged Political Honey Trap

While Jensen Huang is the latest high-profile figure reportedly targeted by Chinese intelligence, former US Representative Eric Swalwell also came under scrutiny over his association with Christine Fang, popularly known as Fang Fang.

Christine Fang, also known as “Fang Fang” | Facebook/christinefang

Between 2011 and 2015, Fang allegedly cultivated relationships with rising political figures in California and other parts of the US, including Swalwell.

She reportedly used political networking, campaign fundraising and personal relationships to gain proximity to influential political circles. Fang eventually left the US amid an FBI counterintelligence investigation.

Swalwell was not accused of wrongdoing and reportedly cooperated with federal investigators after being alerted to concerns about Fang.

Linda Sun: Espionage Allegations Inside New York's Government

Another major controversy erupted in September 2024 when Linda Sun, a former senior aide to New York Governor Kathy Hochul and former Governor Andrew Cuomo, was arrested on federal charges of acting as an undisclosed agent of the Chinese government.

Linda Sun | Agency

Her husband, Christopher Hu, was also arrested.

Federal prosecutors alleged that Sun used her government positions to advance Beijing's interests, including blocking Taiwanese diplomatic representatives from accessing senior New York officials and influencing official communications.

In return, prosecutors alleged that Sun and her husband received substantial financial benefits, including money used to purchase luxury properties and vehicles.

However, the case took a dramatic turn in December 2025 when a federal judge declared a mistrial after jurors failed to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the 19 charges against the couple.

Prosecutors subsequently sought a retrial. In September 2026, an additional money-laundering conspiracy charge was reportedly filed against the couple, bringing the total number of charges to 20.

Both Sun and Hu have denied wrongdoing. Their retrial has been tentatively scheduled for January 2027, with the allegations remaining unproven in court.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee: The CIA Officer Who Betrayed US Secrets

One of the most damaging espionage cases involving a former American intelligence officer was that of Jerry Chun Shing Lee, who was sentenced to 19 years in prison in November 2019 for conspiring to provide national defence information to China.

Jerry Chun Shing Lee, former CIA officer who sold secrets to China | United States Marshals Service

Lee, a former CIA case officer, was approached by Chinese intelligence officers in 2010 after leaving the agency. They offered him money in exchange for sensitive information about American intelligence operations.

Investigators later discovered notebooks containing classified details, including the identities of CIA assets, operational locations and secret telephone numbers.

His case emerged against the backdrop of a devastating collapse of the CIA's intelligence network in China, during which numerous informants were reportedly killed or imprisoned. However, Lee's direct responsibility for that collapse has not been publicly established.

Alexander Yuk Ching Ma: CIA Secrets Sold For Cash

Another shocking case involved Alexander Yuk Ching Ma, a former CIA officer who later worked as an FBI contract linguist.

Former FBI agent Alexander Yuk Ching Ma captured on a video call as part of an undercover operation | US Justice Department

Ma conspired with a relative, also a former CIA officer, to provide classified American intelligence information to Chinese intelligence officials.

In 2001, the two met Chinese intelligence officers in a Hong Kong hotel room, where sensitive information was exchanged. The meeting was captured on video, including the handling of $50,000 in cash.

Ma was arrested in August 2020 and later pleaded guilty to conspiring to gather and deliver national defence information to China.

In September 2024, he was sentenced to 10 years in prison, bringing an end to one of the most serious espionage prosecutions involving a former American intelligence officer.

Cyber Espionage Operations That Rocked The US

China's alleged espionage activities have not been confined to political circles and intelligence agencies. American telecommunications networks and critical infrastructure have also faced sophisticated cyber intrusions attributed to Chinese state-sponsored groups.

One such operation was Salt Typhoon, which came to light in 2024 after hackers linked to China infiltrated major American telecommunications networks.

The operation reportedly targeted systems associated with court-authorised surveillance and exposed sensitive communications data, including information connected to prominent political figures.

Another major operation, Volt Typhoon, targeted critical American infrastructure during 2023 and 2024.

US authorities linked the campaign to Chinese state-sponsored hackers who had infiltrated networks associated with ports, water utilities, power grids and communications infrastructure, including systems in Guam.

American security agencies assessed that the intrusions were intended to position Chinese hackers to disrupt essential services in the event of a military confrontation, particularly over Taiwan.

The allegations highlighted growing concerns that cyber espionage could be used not merely to steal information but also to prepare for potential disruptions during a geopolitical crisis.

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