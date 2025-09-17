From Netanyahu To Meloni: World Leaders Send Rare Video Wishes To PM Modi On 75th Birthday |

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi marked his 75th birthday on Wednesday, rare video messages and greetings from global leaders poured in on social media, highlighting his influence on the international stage.

Netanyahu’s warm greeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in a 25-second message, directly addressed Modi by his first name.

“Prime Minister Modi, my good friend Narendra, I want to wish you a happy birthday. You have accomplished so much for India in your life, and we have together accomplished a great deal in the friendship between India and Israel. I look forward to seeing you soon because we can bring our partnership and our friendship to even greater heights. Happy birthday, my friend,” Netanyahu said.

Albanese calls Modi a ‘friend’

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also shared a 21-second video message, praising the strong ties between India and Australia.

“I look forward to many more years of friendship and progress... Happy Birthday to my friend Prime Minister Modi. Australia is proud to share such a strong friendship with India, and we are grateful every day for the incredible contribution of the Indian community,” he said.

New Zealand PM’s longest wish

New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon recorded the longest greeting, lasting nearly 40 seconds. Beginning with “Kia ora, namaskar,” Luxon praised Modi’s leadership and vision.

“Kia ora, namaskar, my good friend Prime Minister Modi... A milestone like this is a moment to reflect on the wisdom of your leadership as you seek to guide India towards becoming a developed country by 2047,” Luxon said. He also emphasised New Zealand’s eagerness to deepen security ties and invited Modi to visit soon.

Putin hails Modi’s global stature

Russian President Vladimir Putin also extended his greetings, praising Modi’s leadership.

“Your work as head of government has earned you great respect from your compatriots and enormous prestige on the international stage,” he said. Commending India’s achievements under Modi, Putin highlighted progress in the “social, economic, scientific and technological spheres.”

He further lauded Modi’s contribution to strengthening the “privileged strategic partnership” between India and Russia, adding, “I highly appreciate our close camaraderie relations.” Putin also expressed hope to continue dialogue and cooperation on bilateral issues.

Greetings from UK and Bhutan

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said it was a “great pleasure” to wish Modi, calling him “a good friend to me and to Britain.” He added, “In these uncertain times, we all need good friends, and Modi Ji has always been one.” Sunak also spoke about the growing strength of UK-India relations and fondly recalled the recent England-India Test series as “a reminder of how many things our two countries share.”

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay also shared a message, extending warm wishes and underlining the enduring friendship between the two nations.

Meloni’s admiration for Modi

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joined the global chorus by posting a picture with Modi on X.



“Happy 75th birthday to the Indian Prime Minister. His strength, his determination, and his ability to lead millions of people are a source of inspiration. With friendship and esteem, I wish him health and energy to continue leading India toward a bright future and to further strengthen the relations between our Nations,” she wrote.

India’s global stature reflected

The flurry of video messages and personal notes underscores the warmth Modi shares with fellow leaders and highlights India’s growing role in international partnerships.