Congress Leaders Back Priyanka Gandhi For Criticising India’s Foreign Policy Towards Palestine

Congress leaders on Monday rallied behind Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi after she criticised India's foreign policy towards Palestine, calling it "shameful" and lacking moral courage. | File Pic

New Delhi: Congress leaders on Monday rallied behind Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi after she criticised India's foreign policy towards Palestine, calling it "shameful" and lacking moral courage.

Priyanka Gandhi, in a post on X on Sunday, accused the NDA government of abandoning India's historic stance on Palestine over the past 20 months. She reminded that India was among the earliest nations to recognise Palestine in November 1988.

"At the time, and throughout the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of humanity and justice on the international stage," Priyanka Gandhi wrote.

India was among the first few countries in the world to recognise Palestine as a state in November, 1988.



At the time, and in fact, all along the valiant struggle of the Palestinian people, we showed the world the way by standing for what was right and upholding the values of… — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) September 21, 2025

"And here we are now, our policy towards Palestine in the last 20 months has been nothing less than shameful and devoid of moral rectitude. It's a sad diminishment of a previously courageous stand," she added.

Read Also 2 Naxalites Killed In Encounter with Security Forces In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur District

Congress MP Imran Masood supported Priyanka Gandhi's criticism of the Centre and argued that India's diplomacy has been eroded.

Speaking to IANS, he said, "The foreign policy is indeed shameful. Saudi Arabia and Pakistan made a deal; it is indeed shameful. It is shameful that India did not stand with their friends, but at last it had to come back to the previous stand, backing Palestine. The BJP leaders shout slogans in support of Israel here, but Israel will never stand with us. The entire foreign policy has been destroyed."

Congress MP Manoj Kumar also defended Priyanka Gandhi's remarks, questioning the Centre's silence.

"The government should answer why we kept silent for 20 months. When the entire nation was backing Palestine, why did India abstain for such a long time? Our leader Priyanka Gandhi has raised a significant issue," he told IANS.

Senior Congress leader Udit Raj went further, alleging that India's credibility on the world stage had collapsed.

Reacting to Priyanka Gandhi's post, he said, "India's foreign policy is now almost over. No one trusts India. Ever since Pakistan's Defence deal with Saudi Arabia, it is fair to say that our foreign policy does not exist anymore."

He added that Priyanka Gandhi's statement was a reflection of India's original stand on Palestine and accused the NDA government of weakening the country's global position.

"What Priyanka Gandhi said is absolutely correct. We are not a stakeholder at all. When we cannot solve our own problems, how will we be effective against other countries? The country's situation is deplorable, and our foreign policy is devastated. Priyanka Gandhi has said the same thing that was India's stand on Palestine. She has said it absolutely right," Raj said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)