From Neera Tanden to Vivek Murthy: Meet Indian-Americans part of President Biden's administration

10. Garima Verma - Born in India, she had worked with media organisations in the past. After a stint as an audience development and content strategist on the Biden-Harris campaign, she now joins the administration as First Lady Jill Biden's digital director.

11. Vinay Reddy - This Indian-American has been making news headlines for the past few days as reports revealed that he was the speechwriter behind President Biden's inaugural address. Villagers of Pothireddypeta in Karimnagar district, about 200 km from Hyderabad, had cheered as he was named the Director of Speechwriting.

12. Vidur Sharma - The Indian-origin health policy expert was recently named to Biden's COVID-19 Response Team as the Policy Advisor for Testing. During the Obama administration, he had served as a health policy advisor on the Domestic Policy Council.

13. Sumona Guha - Appointed as the Senior Director for South Asia in the Biden administration, she has held multiple positions in the US government. The US Department of State lists her as a member of the policy planning staff. In the past she has also served as a Senior Advisor in the Office of the Special Representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan and as a Special Advisor for National Security Affairs in the Office of the VP and more.

14. Sonia Aggarwal - An expert on climate change and energy, she has in the past led America's Power Plan and directed the team that developed the Energy Policy Simulator. She is Biden's pick for Senior Advisor for Climate Policy and Innovation in the Office of the Domestic Climate Policy.

15. Sabrina Singh - Appointed as the Deputy Press Secretary to the Vice-President Kamala Harris (she had been Press Secretary to Harris while she was VP-elect), she has worked with various Presidential hopefuls and lawmakers - from Mike Bloomberg and Cory Booker to Hillary Clinton.

16. Neha Gupta - Formerly a Deputy City Attorney in San Francisco, she had also been an attorney in the Office of the General Counsel for the Biden-Harris Transition. She now joins the administration as Associate Counsel in the White House.

17. Uzra Zeya - Another individual of Kashmiri-origin, she joins the Biden team as the Under Secretary of State for Civilian Security. The CEO and president at the Alliance for Peacebuilding has over three decades of experience in foreign service.

18. Reema Shah - Another appointee to the White House legal advisory team, she has been named as the named as Deputy Associate Counsel in the White House.

19. Mala Adiga - The Karnataka-origin official has served as a part of the Obama administration, as well as being a part of the Biden-Harris campaign. She now joins First Lady Jill Biden's team as policy director.