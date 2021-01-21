From rejoining Paris Treaty to halting construction of border wall - President Biden hits the ground running with executive orders

It has been a scant few hours since Joe Biden became the US President. But the Democrat who garnered the highest ever number of votes for a winning presidential candidate has already made inroads. It would seem that the current President is determined to undo much of the controversial policies favoured by his predecessor.

Since being sworn in, President Biden has had the US rejoin the Paris climate pact and the World Health Organisation, reversed a travel ban for several predominantly Muslim and African countries, and even halted work on President Trump's pet project - the construction of a wall along the Mexican border.

These are not the only orders signed by the new President. According to an IANS report, Biden signed 17 executive orders covering immigration and the fight against Covid-19 on Wednesday afternoon after he was sworn-in. He also signed a mask mandate - yet another marked deviation from the policies of the Trump administration.